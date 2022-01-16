THE Scottish Premiership will be coming out of hibernation on Monday night as the winter break draws to a close when Celtic host Hibernian.

We have just passed the midway point of the season and while players and managers will be gearing up for the run-in, so too will our nation's officials.

Below, we've dug into the numbers of every referee to have taken charge of a top-flight game this term.

Most bookings - Alan Muir

Muir is a long-serving referee, having made his debut back in April 2008, and so far this season he has been the Premiership's most card-happy referee. The 46-year-old has dished put 48 cautions - five more than closest challenger Don Robertson - as well as dismissing a player via a second booking once, and flashing a straight red twice.

Honourable mentions must be reserved for John Beaton, Greg Aitken and Colin Steven, however, who all average at least five bookings per game. Muir, by contrast, averages 4.8.

Most second yellows - Don Robertson & Greg Aitken

Muir may be the referee who is least reluctant to reach for his pocket this season but it is Aitken and Robertson who have shown the most second yellow cards this season.

Both have booked the same player twice in the same game on three occasions while five whistlers - Kevin Clancy, David Munro, Grant Irvine, Andrew Dallas and Steven - haven't handed out any second bookings whatsoever.

Most red cards - Gavin Duncan

The referee from Edinburgh took charge of his first Premiership game a little over four years ago and now hold the dubious honour of having handed out straight dismissals to more players than anyone else this campaign.

Duncan has issued three red cards this term but it is worth pointing out that two of those arrived in the same match - Ross County' 1-0 win over Hibernian in November, where Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge were given their marching orders.

Most penalties awarded - Kevin Clancy

No Premiership referee has pointed to the spot this season as often as the 38-year-old this season. Clancy has awarded four penalties, followed closely by Madden, Beaton and John Munro (all three).

Clancy had a streak in October and November of last year where he awarded spot-kicks in three successive top-flight fixtures while Aitken, Robertson, Dallas, Steven, Irvine and David Dickinson haven't awarded a single penalty this season.

Data provided by Transfermarkt.