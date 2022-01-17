Caleb Chukwuemeka is now delighted to be in Scotland with Livingston after revealing how Rangers wanted to sign him last summer.

The forward is set to make his debut in Tuesday's Premiership visit of Dundee after joining last week on loan from Aston Villa.

Chukwuemeka made the switch to the English top-flight from Northampton at the start of the season despite Steven Gerrard also being keen to take him to Ibrox.

The 19-year-old is now being managed by Gerrard at Villa and is determined to catch his attention by making an impact with Davie Martindale’s side north of the border.

He said: “I remember my agent saying to me that Rangers were interested in me in the summer.

“It was a crazy coincidence that Steven Gerrard came to Villa as the manager.

“You can only learn from a guy like him. Everyone knows what he has done in the game and I was excited when he came to Villa.

“Now I need to show him what I can do here and hopefully get my chance there next season.

“It’s nice of the Villa gaffer to speak so highly of me to the gaffer here.

“The staff there believe in me and they think this is a good opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and go back there a better player.

“This loan can only help me. I think it’s great for young players to play in front of 50,000 or 60,000 people and you can only learn from that.

“That will help me prepare for the future if I want to play in the English Premier League.”

Chukwuemeka admits encouraging words from Scotland international and Villa team-mate John McGinn also helped convince him to sign for the Lions.

He added: “He told me not to underestimate the league and a lot of top players are up here.

“English players coming here are excelling and taking their game to the next level.

“He told me to grab it with both hands and that’s what I want to do. When someone like John talks you listen.

“I couldn’t turn down the chance as they don’t come along too often and I wanted to play in a league which a lot of people watch.

“The minute I stopped speaking to John I wanted to come here.”