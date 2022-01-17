KRISTOFFER Ajer insists he is loving ‘every single minute’ of his time with Brentford, despite another chastening defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.
The former Celtic defender held firm with his Bees team-mates for much of their trip to Anfield, but still came away with a 3-0 loss.
The 23-year-old was making his third straight start for the Premier League newcomers after shaking off a hamstring injury.
And the Norway internationalist, who made over 170 appearances for Celtic during his five years at the club, admits it has been a tough introduction to the English top-flight since his move south in the summer.
He said: “Especially when you meet [teams like Liverpool], they keep the ball so well, they attack with so many players and they tire you out.
“It is, of course, difficult but we have to be better throughout the 90 minutes.
“But I love every single minute at Brentford.
“It doesn’t matter what team you play, we have to show ourselves and the quality we’ve got.
“And I look forward to every single game.”
