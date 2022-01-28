THE games are coming thick and fast for Scotland's top flight clubs following the winter break.
Ross County and Rangers will lock horns this weekend before the highly anticipated Old Firm derby next midweek.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have a four-point lead over Celtic at the top of the Premiership.
County sit tenth at the minute, and have the same gap over Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off spot.
Here is everything you need to know about this one.
When is Ross County vs Rangers?
Ross County vs Rangers takes place tomorrow on Saturday, January 29.
Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
The match will take place at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall.
Is Ross County vs Rangers on TV?
Ross County vs Rangers will be shown live on TV.
Sky Sports will broadcast the match. Coverage begins at noon.
Can I live stream Ross County vs Rangers?
Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go on their mobile, tablet or PC.
A 24-hour Sky Sports pass from Now TV can also be purchased for £9.99.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.