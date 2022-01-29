MALKY MACKAY hailed Ross County hero Regan Charles-Cook as he continued his stunning scoring streak to frustrate top of the table Rangers.

The Staggies had their sights set on victory when Jordan White and Charles-Cook cancelled out an early strike from Amad Diallo in Dingwall.

But it took a dramatic late equaliser from Matthew Wright to earn Mackay’s side a share of the spoils and inflict a major blow on Rangers’ title aspirations.

Charles-Cook now has ten goals to his credit this term and Mackay has no fears about losing one of his most influential performers before the close of business on Monday night.

Mackay said: “I have got a chairman that is very strong is what he is doing. Regan’s challenge at the start of the season was to go and kick on from a quiet season last year.

“I believe in him. Early on in the season you could see what he had in his game in terms of being wide but what he didn’t have was drifting into the box for second balls.

“Once he started doing that, he has got ten now. We are able to score goals at the moment and he is up there doing that.

“I am delighted for both wingers because I thought young Hungbo, right from the off, gave James trouble in the right back are and really attacked Rangers.

“He got us up the pitch and into the box and you saw how much of a threat he is when he picks the ball up there. We have two that can be complemented by the group.”