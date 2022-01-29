GIOVANNI VAN BRONCKHORST slammed his sloppy Rangers stars as the champions squandered two crucial Premiership points against Ross County.

Goals from Amad Diallo, James Tavernier and Connor Goldson were ultimately not enough to earn victory in Dingwall on a day when County came from behind and then left it late to snatch a draw.

Rangers have now shipped four points since returning to action after the winter break after also being held by Aberdeen a fortnight ago.

And Van Bronckhorst was furious with a series of shambolic defensive moments as his side shot themselves in the foot on three occasions and were punished for their errors.

Van Bronckhorst said: “You have to be decisive in the moment. You can talk afterwards, but you don't need to make the mistakes.

“If you go 1-0 up then you have to be solid and make sure you do not give any chances away.

“Instead of doing that we made two mistakes and let them go 2-1 up.

“The reaction in the second half was good, but in the end we gave two points back when we should have had three points.

“At the end, in extra time, we were too sloppy.

“We give the ball away, we give a corner away and concede late in the game.

“For us, that is not something I am used to seeing - so many goals against us in this manner.

“Today many things went wrong, especially defensively and it was a disappointing afternoon for us.

"It was a hard game but we started really well and got the first goal after a couple of minutes.

“Then we gift two goals to Ross County and that made it difficult for us.

“In the second half we started really well and dominated the whole half.

“We created a lot of chances and went in front again at 3-2.

“We had some chances to kill the game and get the fourth and decisive goal.”