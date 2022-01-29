JOE ARIBO lamented Rangers’ lack of focus as the champions shipped two crucial points in the Premiership title race against Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side came from behind to lead in Dingwall but a late Matthew Wright strike earned the Staggies a share of the spoils.

Rangers were masters of their own downfall as a series of defensive mistakes cost them dear and saw them lose momentum ahead of the Old Firm clash next week.

Aribo told RangersTV: “I think it is very disappointing. We lost focus a few times and we gifted them three goals. You can’t do that away from home.

“It is very disappointing because we gave it our all. We were 2-1 down at half-time and we knew we had to give ourselves a reaction.

“That is what we did to go 3-2 up. So to concede so late on and it being another mistake is bitterly disappointing.

“You can never really dwell on performances good or bad. We know we have to dust ourselves off and get ready to do what we can to put in a good performance on Wednesday.”

The return of Aribo was one of the few positives for boss Van Bronckhorst to take as he impressed following his outings at the African Cup of Nations.

And a debut strike from Amad Diallo was a moment to savour as the Ivorian caught the eye during his first Light Blues outing.

Aribo said: “It was a nice feeling to be back out there with the boys and to be involved. I am happy to be back here.

“It was really good to see [Amad]. He was a constant threat every time he got on the ball. He got his numbers in getting on the scoresheet and that is good to see.”