CHRIS SUTTON has admitted Aaron Ramsey is an "exciting signing" for Scottish football.

The Celtic hero delivered the verdict after Ramsey sealed a loan switch to Ibrox from Juventus.

Rangers negotiated the stunning swoop for Ramsey with Juventus covering a large chunk of his contract as he jetted in for the rest of the season.

And Sutton reckons it's a signing that is a boost for Scottish football as a whole with the Welsh international plumping for a move to Rangers despite Premier League interest.

Ramsey revealed the "magnitude" of Rangers was a deciding factor on his move as he revealed "fantastic conversations" with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ross Wilson.

The 31-year-old said: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

And Sutton has tipped Ramsey to be a good signing for his former rivals - so long as he stays fit.

He wrote on Twitter: "Aaron Ramsey is an exciting signing for Scottish football.

"If he’s fit he will do well for Rangers…"