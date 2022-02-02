ROBBIE NEILSON insists John Souttar will remain committed to Hearts for the rest of the season after a January move to Rangers failed to materialise.

The Ibrox club, who have already signed the Scotland international on a pre-contract, failed with an improved offer for the defender on deadline day.

Manager Neilson has also praised the club’s board for refusing to accept offers that were below their valuation of the player, even though they will lose Souttar for nothing come the summer.

Hearts regard the former Dundee United centre half as a pivotal player for the team in their push for third place and European football.

Neilson, who could recall the 25-year-old for Sunday's trip to Rangers after he missed Wednesday’s goalless derby clash at Hibs with an ankle problem, said: “We did have a bid (on deadline day) but it got knocked out again.

“It was not anywhere near what we were looking for and we knew that right from the start.

“I am absolutely delighted with (chair) Ann Budge, (CEO) Andrew McKinlay and the board, (sporting director) Joe Savage as well.

“I spoke about being strong and making sure we kept John here unless the offer was what we felt was right.

“They stuck to their guns right the way through and thankfully John is still here and could be a big player for us in the run in.

“John has been 100 per cent all the way through, he understands the situation he’s in and the club’s in and he’s committed to the club.”