LEIGH GRIFFITHS has rejected the offer of a permanent contract at Dundee and has left the club.
The former Scotland internationalist has been on loan at Dens Park this season and had his Celtic contract torn up last month.
Dundee boss James McPake was hopeful of thrashing out a deal to keep Griffiths Tayside for the remainder of the campaign but the 31-year-old has turned the Premiership club down.
A statement from Dundee read: "Leigh Griffiths has left the club following the expiry of his loan deal earlier this week.
"Striker Leigh rejoined the club in August on loan from Celtic and made 17 appearances.
"He found the net three times, in two different matches against Aberdeen and also the winner from the spot against Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup.
"We would like to thank Leigh for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future."
Griffiths is now a free agent and is believed to be an ambitious target for League One outfit Queen's Park.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment