Joe Hart 8
Perhaps quiter than expected. More than comfortable throughout and only troubled by Ryan Jack’s effort off the bar.
Greg Taylor 8
Solid defensively and offered some support in attack, can be pleased with his night’s work.
Carl Starfelt 7
A few wayward passes but he was never in danger of being punnished on a straight-forward night.
Cameron Carter-Vickers 8
Commanding performance from the USA international, wasn’t troubled all night.
Josip Juranovic 9
A terrific performance both offensively and defensively. Desperate to burst forward and expertly marshalled Ryan Kent in the second 45 minutes.
Callum McGregor 8
A captain’s display. Masked-up after his facial injury he put in a tireless shift in the middle of the park.
Matt O’Riley 8
Confident, hard-working and exciting player for Celtic. A big part of everything good going forward and mucked in during battling second-half.
Reo Hatate 9
A stand-out. First goal deflected but second pure class. Quickly becoming a fan favourite and key man for Ange Postecoglou.
Jota 8
Only further endeared himself to support with excellent performance. Inviting crosses all night and a trick to boot.
Liel Abada 8
A livewire in attack and was rewarded with his well-taken goal. A constant threat before being taken off injured.
Giorgos Giakoumakis 7
Did everything but score. Watched a number of decent efforts well saved by McGregor but couldn’t get on the scoresheet.
Daizen Maeda (Giakoumakis, 62) 6
Arrived in Glasgow on the morning of the match and was delighted to be given the last half-hour.
James Forrest (Abada, 62) 5
Few nice touches in a mesaured outing.
James McCarthy (Reo Hatate, 72) 4
On for final stages, neat and tidy on the ball.
Ben Doak (Jota, 88) 2
On for final minutes.
Ismaila Soro (O’Riley, 88) 2
Given late run-out.
