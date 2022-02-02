Joe Hart 8

Perhaps quiter than expected. More than comfortable throughout and only troubled by Ryan Jack’s effort off the bar.

Greg Taylor 8

Solid defensively and offered some support in attack, can be pleased with his night’s work.

Carl Starfelt 7

A few wayward passes but he was never in danger of being punnished on a straight-forward night.

Cameron Carter-Vickers 8

Commanding performance from the USA international, wasn’t troubled all night.

Josip Juranovic 9

A terrific performance both offensively and defensively. Desperate to burst forward and expertly marshalled Ryan Kent in the second 45 minutes.

Callum McGregor 8

A captain’s display. Masked-up after his facial injury he put in a tireless shift in the middle of the park.

Matt O’Riley 8

Confident, hard-working and exciting player for Celtic. A big part of everything good going forward and mucked in during battling second-half.

Reo Hatate 9

A stand-out. First goal deflected but second pure class. Quickly becoming a fan favourite and key man for Ange Postecoglou.

Jota 8

Only further endeared himself to support with excellent performance. Inviting crosses all night and a trick to boot.

Liel Abada 8

A livewire in attack and was rewarded with his well-taken goal. A constant threat before being taken off injured.

Giorgos Giakoumakis 7

Did everything but score. Watched a number of decent efforts well saved by McGregor but couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Daizen Maeda (Giakoumakis, 62) 6

Arrived in Glasgow on the morning of the match and was delighted to be given the last half-hour.

James Forrest (Abada, 62) 5

Few nice touches in a mesaured outing.

James McCarthy (Reo Hatate, 72) 4

On for final stages, neat and tidy on the ball.

Ben Doak (Jota, 88) 2

On for final minutes.

Ismaila Soro (O’Riley, 88) 2

Given late run-out.