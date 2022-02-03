ST JOHNSTONE head of recruitment Stevie Grieve has ruled out a move for Leigh Griffiths after reports linked him with the Perth club.

The Daily Mail had reported that St Johnstone were considering a move for the free agent who knocked back terms at Dundee.

Griffiths is currently without a club after his loan spell at Dens Park ended and his contract at Celtic was terminated.

And a BBC gossip round-up of Scottish football news included the rumours St Johnstone were looking at Griffiths.

But Grieve, who heads up recruitment at the club, quashed the links as he responded with a gif on social media.

Replying to a tweet on the shock link, Grieve posted a shot of Danny DeVito with the word "nope". The tweet has since been deleted.

Griffiths has reportedly been offered a near £1,500 a week deal with League One side Falkirk and has also been linked with Queens Park.