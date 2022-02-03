SIMON JORDAN has revealed his fear Rangers could fall well behind Celtic if they don't regain form in the title race - as he questioned manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's credentials.

The talkSPORT pundit questioned whether the Dutch boss has the ability to motivate his players in the same manner as previous Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

And he warned Rangers could fall behind Celtic should they lose the league title and Celtic secure Champions League group stage football and the significant windfall that comes with it.

Jordan explained: "These are very interesting times and there's some jeopardy in the mix of this.

"If Celtic are able to get it back and win the league, an they go into the Champions League and they get £35m, more money straight out the gate than Rangers.

"This a very interesting time, I think financially, Celtic are better set than Rangers as a matter of course, I think the financial situation behind the scenes, despite the arrival of Ramsey, is slightly different.

"Rangers don't need this to be compounded, all of a sudden Celtic get an extra £35m in revenue in, the shareholders are not going to pocket that, they are going to reinvest that into the team.

"Celtic will get an opportunity to kick on again. So it's important that Rangers grasp the nettle and regain their poise."

On Van Bronckhorst, Jordan revealed his initial fears over the appointment as he compared the Rangers manager with Gerrard.

Issuing a brutal "underwhelmed" verdict Jordan insisted the jury is out on Van Bronckhorst not least after Rangers fell one point behind Celtic following last night's Old Firm derby.

He said: "I was always worried, because I think a large degree of this particular set of circumstances are about Steven Gerrard's passion and his ability to get players up and facing the right way and focused.

"I'm not so sure your Dutchman there has the same credentials.

"I had reservations, I was underwhelmed by his appointment, he's come in, he's done OK, and of course figures were trotted out that he was the first Rangers manager to win whatever it was.

"I look at now and I think 'hmm, let's see'."