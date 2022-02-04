CELTIC will go into their game with Motherwell this weekend looking to extend their gap at the top of the table over Rangers.
Ange Postecoglou's side will go into the match high on confidence after destroying the Ibrox side 3-0 midweek.
And they have a big chance to extend their current one-point lead with another win, with Rangers playing after them.
What time does Motherwell vs Celtic kick off?
Motherwell take on Celtic on Sunday, 6 February.
The match kicks off at 1.30pm.
It will be played at Fir Park.
What TV channel is Motherwell vs Celtic on and can I live stream it?
Motherwell vs Celtic is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Coverage begins at 1pm - 30-minutes before kick-off.
You can stream the game live via the Sky Go app.
