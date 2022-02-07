IT's another big midweek of Premiership football coming up.
Celtic are now league leaders after a big turnaround since the winter break - which included their 3-0 win over Rangers last week.
They followed that up with another big victory over Motherwell on Sunday.
And Stephen Glass' Aberdeen are next in the queue to take on the Hoops.
What time does Aberdeen vs Celtic kick off?
Aberdeen take on Celtic on Wednesday, February 9.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm.
It will be held at Pittodrie.
What TV channel is Aberdeen vs Celtic on and can I live stream it?
Unfortunately, Aberdeen vs Celtic will not be shown live on TV.
However, fans of both clubs can stream the game live by buying Red TV's PPV.
PPV passes cost £13.99 and can be purchased on Aberdeen's website.
