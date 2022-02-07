RANGERS will be aiming to build on their impressive 5-0 win over Hearts at the weekend this midweek.
They will play Hearts' arch rivals Hibs, as Shaun Maloney's men come to town.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will be looking to keep pressure on Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.
What time does Rangers vs Hibs kick off?
Rangers take on Hibs on Wednesday, February 9.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm.
It will be held at Ibrox.
What TV channel is Rangers vs Hibs on and can I live stream it?
Unfortunately, this game will not be shown live on TV.
However, fans of both clubs can stream the game live by buying Rangers TV's PPV.
PPV passes cost £9.99 and can be purchased on the club's website.
