CELTIC will meet Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup this weekend.
The tie will be the second time the Premiership league leaders have met the Championship outfit this term, having played each other in the Premier Sports Cup in September.
The Hoops would go on to lift that trophy. And there's little doubt they're one of the favourite's to do the same in this tournament.
What time does Celtic vs Raith Rovers kick off?
Celtic take on Raith Rovers on Sunday, February 13.
The match kicks off at 4pm.
It will be played at Celtic Park.
What TV channel is Celtic vs Raith Rovers on and can I live stream it?
Celtic vs Raith Rovers will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 3.30pm.
It will also be available to stream live on Premier Player online.
You can subscribe to Premier Sports HERE for £12.99 per month.
