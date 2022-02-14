BOTH Celtic and Rangers will travel to Tayside for their fixtures in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Ange Postecoglou will lead his side to Tannadice to take on Dundee United in the last eight of the competition.
And Rangers will make the journey to nearby Dens Park having been drawn away against Dundee.
In an all Scottish Premiership last eight Hearts will host St Mirren for a trip to Hampden and a spot in the semi-finals.
The final tie of the round sees Motherwell with home advantage over Shaun Maloney's Hibs side.
The fixtures are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 12 March.
The draw for the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup.— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 14, 2022
Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 12 March 2022.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/IhKhLio7xW
