IT is no secret that Rangers face a daunting task as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their Europa League knockout clash in Germany.

The German giants are one of the strongest sides in the competition and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men will need to be at their very best to keep the tie alive ahead of next week's return fixture at Ibrox.

Here, our writers give their predictions on how tonight's game will unfold.

Chris Jack Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Rangers

The Europa League has brought out the best in this group of players over the last four seasons but the bar will need to be raised once again at Signal Iduna Park.

The aim for Rangers is to give themselves a chance heading back to Ibrox next week and a narrow defeat would keep the dream alive. Given the class of the Dortmund attack, it seems a tall order for the champions to keep a clean sheet but they can take heart from the defensive frailties that Marco Rose’s side have shown domestically this term.

If Rangers can limit the damage, it would be a successful evening.

Matthew Lindsay Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Rangers

Rangers’ hopes of getting a result against Borussia Dortmund in the Westfalenstadion tonight have been boosted by Covid-19 restrictions – only 10,000 fans will be allowed inside the 80,000 capacity arena.

But I still think damage limitation will be the name of the game for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side when they face Marco Rose’s team in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off double header.

Rose will be without Erling Haaland - the Norwegian striker has failed to recover from a muscle injury which he picked up last month – and that is a major blow to him.

But he can still field Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen in his front three and Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel and Mahmoud Dahoud just behind them.

Still being in with a chance of progressing when the second leg kicks off at Ibrox next week will be an achievement of sorts for the Scottish champions.

Graeme McGarry Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Rangers

Rangers have done extremely well on their travels in Europe over the past few seasons, and they will be looking to draw on all of that experience as this squad take on what is arguably their toughest challenge yet.

I fear this will be a bridge too far for them though, with their defensive injury problems not helping matters against a team many bookmakers see as favourites for the entire tournament.

A gallant effort is likely, but the class of the Germans will win out in the end.

Ewan Paton Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Rangers

Global superstar Erling Haaland may be missing through injury for this one, but this is undoubtedly Rangers’ biggest away test in Europe since they started qualifying for the Europa League four season’s ago under Steven Gerrard.

The Germans have to be the favourites to go on and lift the trophy come the end of the campaign. It's a big ask for Rangers.

James Cairney Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Rangers

Some of Rangers' best work over the last few years has been in continental competition and the team's ability to produce unlikely results is impressive. Having said that, I think tonight's game is a step too far.

The hiccups in the league since the turn of the year don't fill me with confidence, while away performances under Van Bronckhorst have been a little uninspiring at times.

I'm sure the Rangers players will raise their game in Germany but given the quality of their opponents, I'm not sure that will be enough. It could be a long night for supporters of the Ibrox club.