CELTIC will make their first appearance in the Europa Conference League this evening as they welcome Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt to Glasgow for the first leg of thier knock-out tie.

Ange Postecoglou's side go into the contest in good form on the domestic front and will be hoping to catch the Norwegians cold as they gear up for a return to competitve action.

Here, our writers give their takes on how they think tonight's game will pan out.

Graeme McGarry Celtic 2-0 Bodo/Glimt

Celtic will be wary of an upset at the hands of European football's unlikely lads as they play their first ever match in the UEFA Conference League, with the Norwegian champions' finest hour (and a half) against Roma providing the obvious cautionary tale.

Since beating Jose Mourinho's men by six goals to one in October though, Glimt have lost four key players. They have also not played a competitive game since December, whereas Celtic are in the midst of a hectic domestic schedule.

I fancy the sharpness of the Celtic players to give them the edge, and they should mark their competition debut with a win.

Matthew Lindsay Celtic 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

I can’t see past a comfortable Celtic win in their Conference League knockout round play-off first leg match against Bodo/Glimt tonight.

Yes, the Norwegian champions thrashed Roma 6-1 at home and drew 2-2 with their Serie A rivals in Italy in the group stages.

But they haven’t played in a competitive match in over two months and lost three of their best players after the Eliteserien ended back in December.

With a full house inside Parkhead, I anticipate Ange Postecoglou’s on-form side giving their opponents a torrid evening and build up an unassailable lead.

Ewan Paton Celtic 2-0 Bodo/Glimt

The Scottish league leaders will need to be wary of the Norwegians, who have caused upsets against Roma earlier in the season while playing in Europe.

However, they have been on the off-season break, and with Ange Postecoglou’s men in some great form, I suspect that will be enough for the Hoops to gain a decent advantage in this first leg.

James Cairney Celtic 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Postecoglou's team go into tonight's game in great form and I think Bodo/Glimt might struggle to keep pace with Celtic's energetic style as the Norwegians haven't played a competitive game in some time.

A few of Kjetil Knutsen's key players have departed during the off-season and this, coupled with a bit of rustiness from tonight's visitors, make Celtic the clear favourites for me.

However, Bodo/Glimt have caught a few European opponents off-guard this season and it wouldn't be a surprise if they enjoy the occasional decent spell at Parkhead. I think Celtic will win relatively comfortably in the end but I'd expect the Norwegians to pose some tricky questions - and probably get a goal.