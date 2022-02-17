Joe Hart 5

Had little more to do than pick the ball out of the net. Well beaten by Espejord’s early finish, no chance for Pellegrino’s second and left completely wrong footed for Bodo/Glimt’s deflected third.

Josip Juranovic 5

A much more restricted night for the full back who was kept quitter than he would’ve liked. Super cross for Maeda’s consolation as he headed home from close range.

Cameron Carter-Vickers 6

Did his best to keep the defence together as it looked like they could crumble. Stood up to the test and was always looking to drive into midfield and force the ball forward.

Carl Starfelt 4

A disappointing night for the Swedish defender who was woefully caught out for the opener as he was drawn to the ball. Looked bereft of confidence all night after the mistake.

Greg Taylor 5

An out of character sloppy showing from the Scotland international as he shares some blame for losing his man for the first goal. Was unable to contribute much further up the park.

Matt O’Riley 6

Most of the good from Celtic in the first half came through the January signing but he wasn’t helped by his team-mates. Part of a seemingly imbalanced midfield three.

Callum McGregor 6

Not a lot the captain could do to rally his team-mates on a dismal night. Always available to receive the ball but uncharacteristically wasteful in possession.

Tom Rogic 5

Another who struggled to make an impact as he and O’Riley seemed to want to do the same things. Couldn’t show his skill as physical visitors limited his time on the ball.

Liel Abada 5

Usual busy night for the winger but nowhere near as cutting in his play. Unable to get the beating of his opponents and faded before being subbed.

Daizen Maeda 7

Relentless pressing and maximum effort all night but let down by those behind him. Often isolated but was eventually rewarded with consolation strike in closing stages.

Jota 6

A bright spark in periods at Parkhead as he tried to force the issue but couldn’t penetrate the Bodo/Glimt defence.

Reo Hatate (Rogic, 59) 5

On for the final half-hour and tried his best to provide an attacking spark from midfield.

Giorgos Giakoumakis (Abada, 59) 4

Thrown on after second Bodo/Glimt goal but struggled in final third.

James Forrest (O’Riley, 74) 3

Offered width in attack but too late to make any real impact.