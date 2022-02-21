WHAT an opportunity Rangers have got to progress to the last-16 of the Europa League.
They boast a 4-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund going into the return leg of the last-32 tie this week.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side put on a show in Germany last week as they stunned the Bundesliga giants.
But they now have to see the job over the line, as Marco Rose's side come to town.
When is Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund and where will it be played?
Rangers will take on Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, February 24.
The match kicks-off at 8pm.
It will be held at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.
Is Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund on TV and can I live stream it?
Yes, the match will be shown live on BT Sport 2.
Coverage for the game begins at 7.15pm, following on from Celtic's game in Norway.
Subscribers can watch the game live via the BT Sport website or BT Sport App.
