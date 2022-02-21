CELTIC have it all to do to ensure they don't suffer another early exit from Europe. 

Their Europa Conference League status is hanging by a thread, with Bodo/Glimt up 3-1 after last week's first leg in Glasgow.

The Norwegians showed they're not to be messed with, and Ange Postecoglou's side will need to show a marked improvement on their travels to recover the tie.

When is Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic and where will it be played?

Bodo/Glimt face Celtic on Thursday, February 24.

Kick-off is 5.45pm.

It will be played at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø.

Is Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic on TV and can I live stream it?

Yes, Bodø/Glimt vs Celtic is live on BT Sport/ESPN.

Coverage for the game starts at 5.15pm - 30 minutes before kick-off.

Subscribers to the broadcasters can head to the BT Sports website or app to live stream the tie.