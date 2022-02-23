IT seems almost ludicrous to be writing about something as gloriously trivial as sport while the world teeters on the brink of what could be the worst war to affect Europe since 1945, or even worse than that, but needs must and I am tasked with looking ahead to Scotland’s game against France at Murrayfield.

It needs to be said first, however, that Vladimir Putin and Russia cannot be allowed to get away with this latest invasion of Ukraine. Even as I write the Russian Parliament’s upper house has voted unanimously to give Putin authority to deploy forces outside Russia, so this is now the nation of Russia’s fight as well as Putin’s.

Therefore all sporting and cultural contacts with the country must cease immediately and sine die. World Rugby must delete Russia from the world rankings and expel the Rugby Union of Russia from the sport, including the removal of Russia from the Rugby Europe Championship which acts as qualifying for the World Cup. A small gesture, you might say, not least because Russia are second bottom in the championship having been beaten by both Romania and Spain. Mind you they could let their next fixture this weekend go ahead as it’s against Georgia who might just want to dish out some punishment to their neighbours for past offences against them.

As part of sanctions, all sports will be asked to at least suspend Russia, and World Rugby could take the lead. They’ll wimp out, however, as will the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, UEFA – Russia are due to play Poland in the latest stage of World Cup qualification next month - and all the other sports’ governing bodies who usually kow-tow to the Bear.

We can only hope that a modicum of sense prevails, but I hae ma doots. So let’s enjoy the Guinness 6 Nations while we can and what a mouth-watering match we have ahead of us on Saturday. After the first two rounds, France are now favourites for the Championship and rightly so since their dispatch of Ireland was clinical if a little fortunate, and if they get us out of the road they will play a weakened Wales before the final match of the tournament against England in Paris on March 19. This might be their best chance of a championship since their last title and Le Grand Chelem in 2010.

Yet I would point out what may be a salient fact on Saturday which is that in terms of tries, Ireland outscored France 3-2 in Paris and actually had greater possession, only for Irish indiscipline to cause them to concede ten penalties which saw Melvyn Jaminet kick six three-pointers in all, plus a conversion. It was Jaminet, however, who I thought was at fault for Mack Hansen’s brilliant ‘steal’ try, as he should have communicated better with Damian Penaud.

Antoine Dupont was at his superb best as always, but most people’s choice of man of the match was Grégory Alldritt who covered every blade of grass at the Stade de France, and it’s these two men who I think will determine the outcome on Saturday. We used to say which France will turn up at Murrayfield, but now they are much more consistent and if Dupont and Alldritt can play their inspirational roles behind that giant pack then Scotland will struggle to dominate.

In that case our defensive strength will come into play, and that might be where the match is won by Scotland. If France can be stopped from getting early scores, then chances will come for Scotland and we have enough talent to exploit them. The French will think they no doubt know enough about Finn Russell after his near four years at Racing 92, but I bet he will come up with something to surprise them – oh, and please stay on the pitch, Finn.

Head Coach Gregor Townsend is shorn of just a trio of his best players in Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland and Johnny Gray, all of them injured. Such injuries were always likely in the course of the tournament, but Townsend’s philosophy of strength in depth will pay off, I’m sure, on Saturday, though who will start is a mystery as yet.

We are also due a big, big performance from captain Stuart Hogg and I fancy him to deliver. Above all the Scots must keep their discipline as in Jaminet, France have a kicker who will three point you to death. No penalties, backs to the wall and steal some tries – easy game this rugby.

Hopefully it will be as exciting a match as in Paris last year, and with the same outcome.

In the meantime, can I just add my very best wishes to our national women’s squad as they prepare to take on Colombia on Friday to earn a place at the World Cup in New Zealand later this year. It would be their first time at the top table since 2010 and they absolutely deserve to go there.