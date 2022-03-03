RANGERS will face old foes Aberdeen this weekend in the latest installment of Premiership fixtures.
There's only nine matches to go in the run-in to the end of the season in Scotland's top flight.
And it's all to fight for in terms of the title and top six for each side respectively.
When is Rangers vs Aberdeen and where will it be held?
Rangers will face Aberdeen on Saturday, March 5.
The match kicks-off at 3pm.
It will be played at Ibrox, Glasgow.
Is Rangers vs Aberdeen on TV and can I live stream it?
No, sadly this Premiership match will not be on TV.
Scottish football broadcasters Sky Sports have opted not to showcase this match.
It will be shown on Rangers TV for international subscribers to stream it live as per usual.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.