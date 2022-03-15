THE big games keep on coming for Rangers.
After reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the weekend away to Dundee, it's time to get back into European action.
It's a trip to Belgrade for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Red Star this week.
The Gers boast a 3-0 lead going into the game at the half-way stage, so they have a great chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Here's all you need to know ahead of this one...
When is Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers?
Red Star take on Rangers on Thursday, March 17.
The game kicks-off at 5.45pm.
It will be played at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, Serbia.
Is Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers on TV and can I live stream it?
Yes, the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3.
BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the game live via the app or website.
