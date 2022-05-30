RANGERS legend Andy Goram has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The former goalkeeper told the Daily Record that doctors gave him about six months to live.

The Ibrox icon - nicknamed The Goalie - disclosed he had decided to reject chemotherapy after being told it would only give him an extra 12 weeks.

In April, we reported Goram was undergoing treatment for cancer, as the diagnosis was confirmed by the club.

Now the 58-year-old, who is considered Rangers' greatest ever goalkeeper, has said he’ll “fight like I’ve never fought before”.

Goram explained first noticed symptoms around seven weeks ago, when he was struggling to eat and drink.

He said: “I thought I had severe indigestion. It was as though my gullet was blocked.

“After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.

“Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up.”

He initially failed to get a face-to-face appointment with his GP in Coatbridge, after which he ignored the symptoms for a few weeks.

It was only when the pain became unbearable and he noticed his sudden weight loss that he called the surgery again.

He said: “I couldn’t get a face-to-face with my GP for two weeks, by which time I was in total agony. I’d also lost 4st in four weeks.”

Goram was then told to go to Monklands Hospital for a scan and was then transferred to Wishaw General the following morning.

He added: “I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me.

“That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.”

There, Goram was diagnosed with Level 4 oesophageal cancer, which had already spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs.

Goram’s son Danny was by his side when a doctor broke the news that his condition was terminal.

He added: “The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable. Danny broke down while I was trying to assess the situation.

“The word ‘inoperable’ hit me hard. I knew I was in for a fight.”

Doctors predicted Goram had about six months to live, nine if he underwent chemo.

However, he decided to refuse the treatment after witnessing how ill it made his ex-wife Miriam, who battled cancer last year.

He said: “The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go – an average.

“If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six.

“After seeing what it did to Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life?

"No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu.

“Miriam had six chemotherapy treatments and three radiography sessions. It was hellish.

“Her partner Dale had to carry her up and down the stairs for weeks.

“But she had a goal because now she’s more or less beat it.

“My problem is there was no exit door for me to fight for.”

Goram, who won six league titles and five cups at Ibrox, described being admitted to hospital as the “worst period of my life”.

The ex-Scotland keeper said: “The pain was off the scale.

“They had to put a stent in my oesophagus to unblock the cancer blockage and help me swallow again.

“The operation was a total success yet the pain was still unbearable.

“I’ve been in bad pain with all my knee operations and a snapped achilles. But this pain was horrendous.

“Now the priority was to get the right mixture and strength of painkillers along with morphine.

“I’ve been given other drugs I’m not attempting to pronounce.

“Getting all these pills hit home just how serious this situation is.

“I need to take my medication religiously or I’m in big trouble.

“I’ve been told by the doc, ‘Go enjoy your everyday life and be as normal as possible’.

“My pain is manageable. I can still go see friends and supporters’ clubs and still be myself.

“I’ll be here as long as I possibly can.

“The only difference is the timebomb ticking away.”