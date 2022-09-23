THERE will be a healthy attendance at Hampden Park tomorrow when Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland in a Uefa Nations League tie. The same could not be said for the clash with the Republic’s neighbours, Northern Ireland, in the Home Championships on May 6, 1969.

These hardy souls were among the 7,483 who witnessed a 1-1 draw, with Scotland’s Colin Stein cancelling out an opener from Eric McMordie. The visitors were aggrieved when a goal from George Best was controversially ruled out for handball. YouTube footage suggests the ball struck his thigh.