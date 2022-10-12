MURRAY Capital Group, the Edinburgh-based metals, property, wine, and investment company, has reported its “best set of results for a number of years”, accounts filed at Companies House today show.
The family business, now majority owned and run by David and Keith Murray, sons of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray, has reported a pre-tax profit of £12.8 million for the year to June 30, a 31 per cent rise on the year before.
The company said the results were driven by improved trading at its metals division, comprising Murray Steels and Hillfoot Steel, which both had record years of profitability, as well as the sale of 12 acres of consented land at Ratho Station, near Edinburgh, to Taylor Wimpey.
Overall turnover at Murray Capital leapt by 11% to £92.8m.
READ MORE: Sir David Murray hands over control of family business
The increase in profits helped shareholders’ funds grow year-on-year to £43.9m from £35.5m.
Sir David passed control of the company to his sons in March of last year under a planned transition of ownership. The veteran Scottish businessman continues to chair Murray Capital and holds a minority interest in the company.
David D Murray, managing director, said: “We are very pleased to post our best set of results for a number of years, although we do so with our feet planted firmly on the ground given the cyclical nature of our businesses and the current economic uncertainties in UK and global markets. The performance of the metals business is particularly encouraging, given the investment we made in restructuring that business during 2020.
“The current financial year has also started well, with encouraging trading results in the first quarter, although we are mindful of the wider economic turmoil and the general sense of nervousness about the year ahead.
“Being family-owned, with no external third-party debt, allows us to take a long-term and patient view, which we believe will be necessary as the cost of money increases and higher inflation continues to impact the environment in which we operate. We remain optimistic though, and will continue to focus on the things we can control and to build on the solid foundations we have developed across the group over many years.”
The period covered by the accounts saw Murray Capital invest £55m in Wavegarden, a project to build Scotland’s first inland surfing destination on the outskirts of Edinburgh. In April it sold its longstanding investment in Capito, an IT services business, to XMA, one of the UK’s largest IT resellers.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel