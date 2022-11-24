A company which is seeking nearly £10m in damages from Rangers has gone into administration, just hours after winning a discovery claim against the Ibrox club.

Elite Sports Group is the partner of Hummel in the UK and lodged a complaint against the Premiership giants after they inked a deal with Castore.

The company alleges this was in breach of a previous agreement with Hummel and is seeking damages of £9.5m.

A judge granted a motion on Wednesday for sales figures from the Castore deal to be made available to Elite Sports Group, despite objections from Rangers' legal team.

Just hours later though it was announced that Elite Sports, a partner to clubs across England and Scotland, has entered administration.

Elite Sports Group, the Hummel distributor for Southampton, Millwall, Coventry and other clubs, goes into administration. Fans who have placed orders online using debit cards may lose out.



Note, Everton unaffected as their Hummel deal with Fanatics — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) November 24, 2022

Newport County said in a statement: "Newport County AFC has today officially been informed that the club’s external third-party retail/kit partner, Elite Sports Group, has gone into administration.

"The club has been made aware in recent days of business challenges being experienced by Elite Sports Group, which manages a mixture of the physical and online retail operations of a number of Premier League and EFL clubs, including ours.

"As a result of Elite entering into administration, we have been made aware the club shop and online retail operation – which are both run by Elite – are closed as of today.

"The Club is now working with the appointed administrators to fully understand the process moving forward.

"It is important to emphasise that Elite is a completely separate company that provides its services to a number of football clubs across the UK.

"We will communicate further once we have more clarity on the situation and we thank supporters for their patience."