A company which is seeking nearly £10m in damages from Rangers has gone into administration, just hours after winning a discovery claim against the Ibrox club.
Elite Sports Group is the partner of Hummel in the UK and lodged a complaint against the Premiership giants after they inked a deal with Castore.
The company alleges this was in breach of a previous agreement with Hummel and is seeking damages of £9.5m.
A judge granted a motion on Wednesday for sales figures from the Castore deal to be made available to Elite Sports Group, despite objections from Rangers' legal team.
Just hours later though it was announced that Elite Sports, a partner to clubs across England and Scotland, has entered administration.
Elite Sports Group, the Hummel distributor for Southampton, Millwall, Coventry and other clubs, goes into administration. Fans who have placed orders online using debit cards may lose out.— Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) November 24, 2022
Note, Everton unaffected as their Hummel deal with Fanatics
Newport County said in a statement: "Newport County AFC has today officially been informed that the club’s external third-party retail/kit partner, Elite Sports Group, has gone into administration.
"The club has been made aware in recent days of business challenges being experienced by Elite Sports Group, which manages a mixture of the physical and online retail operations of a number of Premier League and EFL clubs, including ours.
"As a result of Elite entering into administration, we have been made aware the club shop and online retail operation – which are both run by Elite – are closed as of today.
"The Club is now working with the appointed administrators to fully understand the process moving forward.
"It is important to emphasise that Elite is a completely separate company that provides its services to a number of football clubs across the UK.
"We will communicate further once we have more clarity on the situation and we thank supporters for their patience."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel