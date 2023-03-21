Police have released images of 11 individuals they believe can assist with their enquiries into disorder at the final outside Hampden Stadium.

Our sister paper, the Glasgow Times, previously reported that footage circulating on social media revealed fighting ahead of the game.

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 26 around 9am.

The Herald is only £1 for three months.

This offer ends Friday so click here and don't miss out!

Anyone who may recognise those shown in the images, or who has any information which may assist is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0933 of Saturday, February 26, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.