Stephen Robinson admits the striker looks likely to move on to pastures new this summer.

The powerful striker has been a revelation under the Buddies boss this season, scoring nine goals and contributing with six assists in all competitions.

As much as the gaffer would love to keep the Englishman at the SMiSA Stadium, the money on offer from clubs even in League Two totally dwarfs what St Mirren can pay.

He conceded: "Curtis is very unlikely to stay, when you are getting double and triple your money offers in England's League One and Two then you need to just admit that you are not going to get there.

"Curtis has been absolutely excellent for me, he's been terrific every time he has played and he's earned the right for possibly one big move. Even today he was playing with an injection in his foot and he's given absolutely everything so that's the kind of quality people we have inside this building and I wish him nothing but the best if he moves on."

READ MORE: St Mirren 0 Rangers 3: Season ends on a high for Michael Beale's side

St Mirren may not have tasted victory in the top six, but it's an achievement they want to repeat next term.

The goal was to push on and try to reach the European places. That wasn't to be, but there's no reason that the Buddies can't push on next term. That's certainly the message from Robinson.

He added: "We have fallen short for Europe but that's understandable but it's a building block but my job is to run the football club prudently to make sure we don't get into the debts we had previously but also try to build a successful squad. That is the challenge and it's one we are right up for."

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!