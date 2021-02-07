There was a sign of the resilience of some in the food and beverage sector this week as research showed 11 restaurants opened new premises in Glasgow last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Savills said there was only the equivalent of four months’ worth of trading in 2020 as a series of lockdowns kicked in after March, but that eight eateries were launched in the second half of the year.

READ MORE: John Menzies, Savills director, said although this was a third less than the number of new openings seen in 2019 “it points to a market which has remained surprisingly active, with occupiers taking a longer term view of their trading prospects”. Mr Menzies said that last year wreaked “an unprecedented year of disruption for the food and beverage (F&B) market which is set to continue well into the first quarter of the year as new lockdown restrictions become more protracted than expected”.

US dining giant to bring new brand to Glasgow

Casual dining giant TGI Friday’s is to bring its latest restaurant concept to a prominent site in Glasgow city centre.

READ MORE: Friday’s has agreed a deal to become the new tenant of the former Gusto restaurant on Bothwell Street, close to Central Station.

Mario Gizzi (left) and Tony Conetta, co-owners and directors of The DRG. Picture: Colin Mearns

Di Maggio’s warns of catastrophic Covid impact

The owners of the restaurant group which includes Di Maggio’s and Café Andaluz, however, have warned of the coronavirus pandemic’s “catastrophic” long-term toll on the sector, while revealing they expect to make an operating loss this financial year.

READ MORE: Mario Gizzi, co-founder of The DRG, said: “Our trading had been going well until Covid hit, but the total shutdown of the sector for month after month has taken a catastrophic toll on huge numbers of well-known and much-loved businesses, many of which will struggle ever to reopen.”

BP has said North Sea developments such as the Eastern Trough Area Project may remain in production for years Picture: BP

Oil giant signals change in North Sea fortunes

BP this week underlined how much money it expects to generate in the North Sea in coming years despite falling deep into the red amid the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

READ MORE: The giant made a $5.7 billion (£4.2bn) underlying loss last year, compared with a $10bn profit in 2019, as it felt the impact of the market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.

North Sea cash engine motoring

Royal Dutch Shell also moved to hammer home the North Sea’s standing as one of the core oil and gas areas on which it plans to focus, after posting a $21.7 billion (£16bn) loss that reflected the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

READ MORE: Chief executive Ben van Beurden reiterated yesterday that Shell expects to remain in the oil and gas production for years, even as it pivots to support the transition to a cleaner energy system.

The distillery has been owned by luxury drinks group Remy Cointreau since 2012.

Distiller urges drinkers to go 'one tin lighter'





Single malts produced by Bruichladdich will be sold without their industry-standard tin in a pilot programme to reduce waste packaging from the Islay distillery.

READ MORE: The initiative will initially cover sales across the online shop and visitor centre, with preferences set to 'no tin' as a matter of default. Customers will have to purposefully select for a tin to be included when purchasing the Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte or Octomore single malts.

The planned Newhall development.

Affordable housing developer wins approval

A 151-home development in Glasgow's east end, next to the River Clyde walkway, has won planning approval.

READ MORE: Announcing this week that it had been granted consent by Glasgow City Council for the Newhall Street project, affordable housing developer Swan Group flagged the part the new homes would play in regeneration efforts.

Swansons moves into employee ownership.

Founder rejects bid from larger company and favours employee ownership

An Inverness-based wholesaler of fresh, locally grown food has become employee -owned, following founder Magnus Swanson’s rejection of an offer from a larger firm in the sector based in England.

READ MORE: Swansons Food Wholesalers, which employs more than 40 people, has now given its staff a stake in the business. Established in 1991 by Mr Swanson, the business began as a single greengrocer shop with two staff.

