Two top Scottish chefs have teamed up with Glasgow-based Nico Simeone's HOME-X to launch new dining experiences at home.

ROAST and Lobster Inc will be championed by Joe Lazzerini and David Miller as the e-commerce platform further expands its range of home-based food and drink brands.

In collaboration with Mr Lazzerini from gastropub the Loveable Rogue, ROAST offers "a refined version of the classic British staple, a hearty, unfussy, delicious feast that the family can tuck into".

HOME-X's "most exquisite dining experience to date", Lobster Inc, was set up by Mr Miller, who has worked in London's two Michelin starred Pied a Terre and Edinburgh Michelin starred restaurant The Kitchen before joining HOME-X this year.

As curator of Lobster Inc he brings "modern french flair and an incredible passion for sustainable produce to the HOME-X family".

Morgan Pope, HOME-X brand director, said: "We are delighted to welcome Joe and David to the HOME-X family.

"Two very different chefs and outlets that will give a true taste of Scotland's home grown talent to a UK audience. Both chefs bring a wealth of knowledge to our team and will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our food and drink experiences and e-commerce activities."

The HOME-X platform says it serves as a gateway to many culinary options "from Cornwall to Carlise and beyond" with customers from across the UK now able to enjoy fare from independent restaurant partners.

Its range includes Home by Nico and HOME-X's vegan offerings, Green Haus, with delivery available UK-wide.

HOME-X experiences can be ordered up to 12 months in advance. However, the monthly themed menus will be announced at the beginning of every month on the HOME-X platform.

