Miller Homes is to launch 62 homes in the west of Scotland this weekend.

The Edinburgh-based housebuilder is launching Millerbank in Clydebank on March 20 with a selection of three-bedroom terraced homes and townhouses.

It is claimed the development has already attracted significant interest from buyers.

It features a range of Miller Homes’ most popular house types, including the Urquhart, Crawford, and Meldrum terraced homes, and Millerbank has been designed with a “stylish contemporary feel”, the firm said.

The builder also said extensive consultation took place during the planning stages with West Dunbartonshire Council's urban design panel to ensure the overall design of Millerbank was “cutting-edge while taking into consideration the industrial heritage of the town”.

The company said Millerbank offers buyers a “rare opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of a new-build home alongside the perks of urban living”, with excellent local amenities, including the Clyde Shopping Centre and High Street, and Clydebank and Singer train stations, with access to Glasgow city centre and connections to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Louise Caldwell, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: "We are delighted to be launching Millerbank, our second development in Clydebank within the last two years, following on from the success of our sold-out Braidfields development."

Millerbank in Clydebank

She added: "We already have a strong interest in Millerbank with lots of positive enquiries. With such high demand, we would encourage prospective buyers to register their interest to avoid disappointment."

Prices will start from £185,000, and with the development exclusively dedicated to three-bedroom homes, it is expected to be be popular with first-time buyers, downsizers and young families “searching for that ideal home without leaving the buzz of the town behind them”.

President Andrew Partridge with chief operating officer Jessica Poce

File picture of Northern Railway train. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

