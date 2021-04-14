GLASGOW chef Nico Simeone has hailed the return of the restaurant with news of a comeback inspired by memories of the circus.

Mr Simeone said his team has created a "showstopping menu seasoned with a little bit of mystery, a little bit of magic, and a whole lot of joy”.

Six by Nico said that “the ambience of the circus is especially uplifting - bringing people and families together with adulterated fun and comforting food”.

The firm said: “After a downer of a year, the team at Six by Nico knows how to turn a meal into a show. If your favourite memories consist of Ferris wheels and fried dough, 'The Circus' menu will be right up your alley this spring."

From Monday April 26 in Scotland - Glasgow and Edinburgh - and from Monday May 17 in England - Manchester, Liverpool and London - Six by Nico restaurants will showcase the flavours of “upscale carnival food and surprise and delight guests looking for the greatest feast”.

READ MORE: New Scottish 'modern dining' restaurant unveiled

The new six course circus tasting menu includes: “'Candy Butchers' with beef carpaccio, burger sauce, aged parmesan, pickled cucumber and 'The Greatest Show' with smoked flat iron, wild garlic, black truffle emulsion, ox cheek pasty.”

Mr Simeone said: "Who amongst us doesn't have fond memories of a visit to the circus when we were young? The circus is a fascinating visual and our reopening menu is full with colourful unpretentious, playful dishes.

"Everybody needs a little extra excitement right now and our team had lots of fun developing and creating this theme as we prepare to reopen our Six by Nico restaurants across the country." Diners can book a table now for "The Circus".

Stuart Patrick: Road map for city centres still full of holes

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce

WE would normally expect the work of any government to wind down during an election campaign but after spending much of the last two weeks consulting with businesses in Glasgow’s city centre there is a thirst for action which ought not to wait until the new Scottish Government is in place after May 6.

READ MORE: A city centre is by its nature a complex construct brimming with interdependencies. The residents, the transport hubs, the office districts and their workers, the shopping streets, the educational institutions and their students, the nightlife and the countless small businesses that find opportunities to thrive evolve together over time into the distinctive cultural experience that makes cities so attractive that the majority of the world’s population now live in them.

Law firm names new partners in Scotland

Allan Wernham, managing director of CMS in Scotland

CMS has announced five partner promotions in Scotland as part of its largest-ever round of partner promotions globally.

READ MORE: From its Edinburgh office, employment lawyer Catriona Aldridge and real estate specialist Claire Wallis have made the step up to partner level. They are joined by Glasgow-based colleagues Mike McColl, also in real estate, construction law specialist Christopher Dickson and intellectual property expert Neeraj Thomas.

Sign up

You can now have the new enhanced bulletin with the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, by clicking below: