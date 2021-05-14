Plans to converrt a former farm steading into a new golfing destination in St Andrews are being put forward for consultation with the public.

Investment consultants GPH Engineering said the new multi-million pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains will include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa, and a restaurant.

Lying 2.5 km south-west of St Andrews, adjacent to the A915, the 100-hectare site already has consent dating from 2004 for the development of an 18-hole championship golf course. Designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf, work is currently underway on the course.

The developer formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Fife Council in March, saying it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period. The team aim to submit an application in June or July.

The site includes the farm steading known as Feddinch Mains, which currently lies vacant and derelict and will form the focus for new facilities. All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, are to be demolished as part of the proposed development. The conservation of the existing listed farmhouse will permit an additional apartment to be formed.

Developers said the project will deliver considerable employment opportunities along with increased investment in the local Fife community. This includes jobs created through the construction process and direct onsite jobs including clubhouse staff, greenkeepers, marketing and sales staff and administrative positions.

"We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our ambitious development proposals at Feddinch Mains," a spokesman from GPH said.

"This exciting golf resort development will deliver first-class golfing facilities and accommodation, delivering long-lasting economic benefits for the local community.

"We are consulting extensively and would encourage the local community to take part in our consultation, ensuring it has the opportunity to ask questions, input views and shape proposals.”

An online consultation will take place on Thursday, May 20.