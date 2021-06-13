THE team behind the famous Ho Wong restaurant in Glasgow are to stage a comeback, it is this week revealed.

The original Ho Wong on the corner of Argyle Street and York Street closed in 2019, pending the redevelopment of a site that was historically home to retailer What Every Woman Wants. The site is currently being developed into modern office accommodation.

READ MORE: Now the Ho Wong team is poised to re-enter the hospitality market after signing a lease on a partly fitted restaurant on the corner of Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street nearby.

Majority think North Sea oil and gas production should be halted

The coronavirus crisis has impacted on demand for oil and gas produced in areas such as the North Sea.

AROUND two thirds of people in Scotland think the UK Government should draw up a plan to wind down oil and gas production in the North Sea and redirect related spending to ‘green’ industries, a survey found.

READ MORE: Campaigners said the results of the survey would pile pressure on the UK Government to move faster to take the steps needed to deliver on its net zero pledges.

Oil services giant targets decommissioning

Minnie Lu has been appointed decommissioning services director at Aberdeen-based Wood.

NORTH Sea oil services heavyweight Wood has underlined its interest in the decommissioning market in the area as growing numbers of fields reach the ends of their lives.

READ MORE: The Aberdeen-based firm said it has appointed Minnie Lu as decommissioning services director, to strengthen and grow its position in the sector in the UK and globally.

Hotel overlooking Old Course in St Andrews sold

St Andrews is holding the 150th Open golf championship in 2022.

A HOTEL in St Andrews which overlooks the Old Course has changed hands for the first time in 34 years.

READ MORE: The Scores Hotel, located next to the first tee on the famous links, has 36 rooms spanning 3,000 square feet, and includes a bar, restaurant and events venue.

Scotland's attractiveness at record level



SCOTLAND bucked the broader UK and European trends by winning more foreign direct investment projects last year than in 2019, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, a key survey reveals.

READ MORE: Scotland’s attractiveness as a destination for overseas investment within the UK has risen to its highest-ever level, the EY survey shows. The accountancy firm’s 2021 attractiveness survey reveals Scotland secured 107 FDI projects last year, up 6% from 101 in 2019.

Glencoe gets first five-star hotel



SCOTTISH hotel group Crerar is emerging from lockdown with the first five-star rated accommodation in Glencoe following an investment of more than £500,000.

READ MORE: The total refurbishment at the Glencoe Inn led AA rating inspectors to bestow the five-star rating on the property, one of seven boutique hotels operated by Crerar.

