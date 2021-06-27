AYSHIRE hotelier Bill Costley has said he is optimistic about the prospects of the group he runs which is sitting on very strong bookings in spite of seeing revenues plunge amid the coronavirus crisis.

The latest accounts for the Costley & Costley Hoteliers business show the turnover of the group fell by 45 per cent to £5.3 million in the year to September 30, from £9.6m in the preceding period. Losses widened to £0.5m from £0.1m.

READ MORE: The accounts cover a period during which hospitality sector businesses faced huge challenges amid the curbs that were imposed to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The last of these may finally be lifted next month. Mr Costley said that while the group had endured a very challenging period the outlook appears to be good.

Scottish independence: CBI chief says businesses ‘don’t want to have the conversation’

Tony Danker: 'I think most of the Scottish businesses I am speaking to are not convinced of the notion this is the right time to be having this debate ...'

MOST Scottish businesses “don’t want to have the conversation” about independence, the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry has said.

READ MORE: Tony Danker, asked by The Herald in an interview about the renewed focus on the independence question north of the Border, said most Scottish businesses he spoke to were “not convinced of the notion this is the right time to be having this debate”.

Scottish Enterprise unveils new chief executive

Adrian Gillespie was named new chief executive.

ADRIAN Gillespie, chief commercial officer at University of Strathclyde, has been appointed as the new chief executive of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise on an annual salary of £180,000.

READ MORE: Mr Gillespie, previously a Scottish Enterprise veteran having spent 16 years with the taxpayer-funded organisation previously, will return to the agency to take up the top post on September 1.

New Glasgow hotel gathers pace

Property developer Chris Stewart.

HIGH-PROFILE property developer Chris Stewart has declared “real estate values have been maintained pretty remarkably” amid the pandemic as his company reached a milestone in its £100 million Love Loan project in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Chris Stewart Group has just presided over the “topping out” of a 245-bedroom AC by Marriott hotel it is building a short walk from George Square in Glasgow city centre.

Lidl unveils 50 planned new Scottish store locations: Full list

The target sites are across Scotland.

LIDL GB has published a list of key areas across Scotland where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development or relocation opportunities.

READ MORE: The firm said that of particular focus this year includes town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations across the country.

