By Karen Peattie

COMPANIES across Scotland are being urged to get their nominations in for the s1Jobs Recruitment Awards 2021, the major awards scheme that celebrates excellence in the recruitment industry.

With a deadline of next Thursday – July 15 – there is still time to give your company the chance to be in the spotlight by entering the awards which reward firms of all sizes that are making their mark in the Scottish recruitment sector.

The awards, sponsored by esure, Harvey Nash, Lidl, Quarriers and Turning Point Scotland, will be presented in August to toast the individuals and organisations setting the highest standards in the Scottish jobs market.

Previous winners include Sky, Tesco Bank, Greggs, The AA, Babcock, Blue Arrow and the University of Edinburgh.

This year there are 16 award categories including Best Recruitment Website, Recruitment Consultant of the Year and Best Use of Social Media as Part of a Recruitment Campaign.

Gavin Mochan, commercial director of s1, said: “2021 is an exciting year for the s1Jobs Awards in association with esure. The original vision was, and remains, to promote the best working practices and outcomes across the Scottish recruitment industry. When the bar is risen others will follow and the recognition of these achievements allows the industry to advance in a continuous cycle.

“In a year of adversity, we have seen the bar increase and the sum of the incremental gains means we have a Scottish recruitment industry which is progressive, challenge-beating and innovative. As the market evolves, the awards must too, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with esure and our sponsors to create another memorable awards evening in August.”

Other categories include Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, sponsored by Lidl, which will recognise the Scottish employer that best demonstrates diversity and inclusion in all aspects of their candidate attraction and people management activities.

The event, the ninth edition of the awards, will take place on Thursday, August 26 via virtual event platform The Awards Room and will be hosted by Joel Dommett, the popular stand-up comedian and presenter.

The Awards Room is a specialist events platform designed to offer an engaging virtual awards ceremony experience. Attendees will have an opportunity to network, and connect with sponsors and colleagues, all while enjoying the interactive event experience.

To enter the awards visit www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk. The deadline for entries is Thursday, July 15.