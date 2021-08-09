A CONVERTED chapel in the Scottish capital has gone on sale for £1.1 million.

The property at the site of the former Donaldson's College in Edinburgh - now known as The Playfair at Donaldson's - is "designed for modern living" and has a dual-aspect, open plan kitchen, dining and living space with feature stained glass windows.

Developer City and Country described the home as "an outstanding apartment located in The Playfair’s chapel, offering exceptional and extensive living space and two superbly appointed bedroom suites".

It has an additional mezzanine living room, said to be "ideal to be used as a home office or separate family relaxation room".

The apartment has a triple-height floor-to-ceiling stained glass bay window, under which a snug area has been created.

"The master bedroom is spacious with a dressing room, luxurious en suite shower room and a freestanding bath positioned within the turret. The second bedroom is bright and airy benefitting from a stylish shower-room with a double rain dance shower within the second turret," City and Country said.

"The spectacular apartment is designed for modern living," the develop added.

The overall building, built between 1842 and 1851, was designed by Enlightenment architect William Henry Playfair in the style of a Jacobean palace. Formerly Donaldson's Hospital, it was more the School for the Deaf.

Customer services provider Ascensos to create 100 posts

Scottish outsourced customer services provider Ascensos has unveiled plans to create 100 jobs over the next three months with the opening of a Stranraer base.

Ascensos, which is based in Motherwell and currently employs around 3,000 people across offices in Glasgow, the Isle of Wight, Glasgow, Bucharest and Istanbul, is launching the Stranraer hub as part of “Ascensos Local”, a new community-focused arm of the business.

Edinburgh compostable packaging firm sold to US corporation

A Scottish pioneer of compostable packaging has been acquired by Novolex of the US in what looks likely to have been a multi-million dollar deal.

Edinburgh-based Vegware attracted the attention of Novolex after achieving global success with a range of products made from plant-based materials that can be composted with food waste.

