A CELEBRATION of the Scottish recruitment industry last night saw the winners unveiled for the 2021 s1jobs Recruitment Awards, highlighting the achievements of companies, individuals and sector leaders across Scotland.
The awards, in association with esure and sponsored by Harvey Nash, Lidl, Quarriers, Turning Point Scotland and Volvo Truck & Bus Centre, rewarded firms of all sizes that are making their mark in the Scottish recruitment sector.
Scrutinised by an expert panel of judges chaired by s1 sales director Gavin Mochan, the ninth edition of the prestigious awards took place via virtual event platform The Awards Room with Joel Dommett, the popular stand-up comedian and presenter, hosting the evening live. Attendees were able to network and connect with sponsors and colleagues, all while enjoying the interactive event experience.
The judges were looking for leading businesses that deliver a great candidate experience as well as an innovative approach to recruitment.
One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Chairman’s Award, sponsored by Lidl GB, which was presented to Hilary Roberts of HRC Recruitment for the second year running.
And with diversity and inclusion very much in focus across all sectors of the business community, Quarriers sponsored the Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative. Recognising the Scottish employer that best demonstrates diversity and inclusion in all aspects of their candidate attraction and people management activities, this award was won by South Lanarkshire College.
The award for Best Recruitment Consultancy (UK & International) went to Search Consultancy while Contract Scotland picked up the award for Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish Operations).
In the Best Recruitment Consultancy (Newcomer) category, the award went to Amplifi Talent while the hotly-contested Recruitment Consultant of the Year award was won by Linzi Murphy of Pertemps.
Meanwhile, Lidl GB was unveiled as Best Employer Brand with the Best Recruitment Campaign going to Together Energy Ltd. Barchester Healthcare was declared the winner of the Best In-House Recruitment Team.
Charity Quarriers won two awards on the night – Best Use of Social Media, sponsored by esure, and Best Recruitment Video. Esure, meanwhile, won the Best Digital Creative category while Best Recruitment Website went to NFU Mutual with WM Morrisons receiving a commendation.
The Best Charity Employer, sponsored by Lidl GB, was won by the Simon Community Scotland, the country’s largest provider of homelessness services.
Also up for grabs was HR Team of the Year, sponsored by Turning Point Scotland. This category was won by Best HR Ltd. The Best Early Careers Employer (Apprentice/Graduate) category, sponsored by Career Ready, went to Springfield Properties.
In addition, the winner of the Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative, also sponsored by Career Ready, was unveiled as Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland.
Finally, the s1 Shine Award, sponsored by Volvo Truck & Bus Centre North & Scotland, was won by Louise Robertson of Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness.
Gavin Mochan of s1 Jobs alluded to the “outstanding” quality of entries across the board and praised entrants for displaying innovative recruitment campaigns as well as their dedication to developing their staff.
He said: “The pandemic forced us to rethink everything that we do.
“It is not the strongest or most intelligent businesses who survived or even thrived through the lockdowns – it was the businesses who could innovate, adapt and hold true to that now tested promise of putting their people first.
“I was astonished to review how high businesses were able to push the bar in such a short period of time while keeping their people front and centre.”
Other judges pointed to “some great examples of companies responding to the changing marketplace” and the way in which “organisations have demonstrated how they are rethinking working practices and focusing on people in an honest, compelling and authentic way”.
Another judge commented: “Many have changed the way they deliver services through harnessing technology, developing new services and working with other businesses on a range of issues affecting employees and the wider organisation. This has been very positive and was very evident from the excellent entries we judged.”
The 2020 winners and finalists were also acknowledged, given that there was no ceremony last year.
Finalists and Winners 2021
Best Recruitment Consultancy (UK & International)
Blue Arrow
Harvey Nash
Pertemps
Search Consultancy – Winner
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish Operations)
Contract Scotland – Winner
Denholm Associates
iMultiply
HRC Recruitment
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Newcomer)
Amplifi Talent – Winner
PFC Careers
Recruitment Consultant of the Year
Jackie Macgregor, HRC Recruitment
Isabel Muller, Search Consultancy
Kerry McFarlane, Denholm Associates
Gillian Pate, Anderson Knight
Linzi Murphy, Pertemps – Winner
Best Employer Brand
Lidl GB – Winner
Children 1st
University of Glasgow
University of the West of Scotland
Webhelp UK
West College Scotland
Sky
Wheatley Group
The Richmond Fellowship
Gap Group
Best Recruitment Website
Balhousie Care Group
DR Newitt
NFU Mutual – Winner
WM Morrisons – Commendation
Best Recruitment Video
Allied Vehicles Group
Balhousie Care Group
Quarriers – Winner
Best Use of Social Media – sponsored by esure
WM Morrisons
Quarriers – Winner
Best Digital Creative
Allied Vehicles Group
esure – Winner
Best Recruitment Campaign
Jupiter Advertising
Quarriers
Together Energy Ltd – Winner
esure
WM Morrisons
Best In-House Recruitment Team
Barchester Healthcare – Winner
City Facilities Management
esure
The Richmond Fellowship
HR Team of the Year – sponsored by Turning Point Scotland
Best HR Ltd – Winner
Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness
French Duncan LLP
North Lanarkshire Council
Springfield Properties
Best Charity Employer – sponsored by Lidl GB
Capital City Partnership
Simon Community Scotland – Winner
Quarriers
Best Early Careers Employer (Apprentice / Graduate) – sponsored by Career Ready
Springfield Properties – Winner
Together Energy Ltd
Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland
Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative – sponsored by Career Ready
Brasserie Ecosse Restaurant and Bar
Simon Community Scotland
Springfield Properties
Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland – Winner
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative – sponsored by Quarriers
Capital City Partnership
South Lanarkshire College – Winner
Springfield Properties
Together Energy Ltd
s1 Shine Award – sponsored by Volvo Truck & Bus Centre North & Scotland
Louise Robertson, Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness – Winner
David McCarroll, TMS UK Ltd
Douglas McFarlane, Abbeycare Scotland
Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Lidl GB
Hilary Roberts, HRC Recruitment
Finalists and Winners 2020
Best Recruitment Consultancy (UK & International)
Blue Arrow – Winner
NRL
One Recruitment
Pertemps
Sanderson
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish Operations)
Anderson Knight
Contract Scotland – Winner
Denholm associates
FPSG
iMultiply
Johnston Greer
Murray Recruitment
Net Talent
TMM Recruitment
Best Recruitment Consultancy (Newcomer)
Iconic Resourcing – Winner
Incubate Consulting
Star Recruitment
Recruitment Consultant of the Year
Alison Miller, Blue Arrow
Amanda Kho, Denholm Associates – Commendation
Andrew Robinson, iMultiply
Gillian Pate, Anderson Knight – Winner
Grant Dalziel, Contract Scotland – Commendation
Isabel Muller, Search Consultancy
Karen White, Change
Kieran O’Neill, FPS
Linzi Murphy, Pertemps
Monica Lochrie, hrc Recruitment
Paul McGuinness, Murray Recruitment
Stuart Aird, FPSG
Best Employer Brand
Police Scotland
Scottish Government – Winner
Spirit AeroSystems
Best Recruitment Website
Balfour Beatty – Winner
Mercedes-Benz
TMM Recruitment
Best Recruitment Video
Allied Vehicles Group – Winner
Capability Scotland – Commendation
Net Talent
Quarriers
Best Use of Social Media
ENABLE Scotland
Hays Travel – Winner
Lidl GB
Best Digital Creative
Allied Vehicles Group
Hays Travel
Lidl GB – Winner
Best Recruitment Campaign
ENABLE Scotland
Hays Travel
Lidl GB – Winner
Together Energy
Best In-House Recruitment Team
Avaloq
Business Stream – Winner
FNZ
Lidl GB
HR Team of the Year
Farne Salmon & Trout – Commendation
French Duncan
Hays Travel
Zonal Retail Data Systems – Winner
Best Charity Employer
Kibble Education and Care Centre
Quarriers
Scottish Professional Football League Trust
Simon Community Scotland
Support in Mind Scotland – Winner
The Food Train
Best Candidate Journey
Balfour Beatty
Chivas Brothers International Graduate Programme
iMultiply – Winner
Best Early Careers Employer (Apprentice/Graduate)
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland
Chivas Brothers International Graduate Programme
Hays Travel
Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland – Winner
Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative
Farne Salmon & Trout
Simon Community Scotland
University of Strathclyde Organisational and Staff Development – Winner
Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Capgemini
EY – Winner
iMultiply
s1 Shine Award
Jamie Lee Morley & Margaret Mackie, Northcare Scotland
Linda Dickson, Farne Salmon & Trout
Mary Fox, Holmlea Healthcare – Winner
Natasha Earle, Birth, Baby & Beyond
Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement
Hilary Roberts, HRC Recruitment
