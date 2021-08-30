Scottish property technology company Let Tech Solutions is set to expand south of the Border following growth during the pandemic.

The company, which now works with more than half of all property managers in Scotland, said it has seen revenues and headcounts increase sharply during coronavirus.

The firm said that with some areas of Scotland are seeing rental prices soar at a faster rate than anywhere else in the UK, letting agents are looking at digital tools and applications to allow them to continue to run their businesses.

Let Tech is also looking to further add to its team, recruiting for roles in its software and sales teams based in Edinburgh.

To drive further product innovation and support expansion into the English market, Let Tech has invested heavily in creating digital tools and solutions during the pandemic and has offered a “digital lifeline” to letting agents, who have had to battle with reduced staff and restricted operations for the past 18 months.

The innovations support letting agents but also “greatly improve the whole letting process for renters”.

It said clients of its River Letting Process Management (LPM) platform, for example, have reported a significant reduction in cost and time to let a property, accompanied by improved efficiency, and enhanced communication between tenants, agency staff, and landlords, while also reducing the environmental impact.

River’s sister product MyRentalCV has also witnessed large gains in the past year, with sign-ups tripling during the past nine months alone.

Alex Watts, founder at Let Tech Solutions, said: “I’m tremendously proud of what the Let Tech Solutions team has achieved and we’re excited to be expanding into England for the very first time. The impact of River’s digital tools on letting businesses across Scotland is immediate and the positive feedback from our clients has really kept the team motivated and focused on making letting better. There’s no reason why we can’t replicate this success south of the border.

“The development process has been iterative and collaborative, working closely with our clients to understand what works and what needs refined. Attacking the letting process and questioning the status quo has really challenged us to reimagine what the sector could look like and help make improvements to the benefit of both renters and agents.

"We continually look at how we can improve River LPM and are now at a point where we feel the product and time is right to share it with the rest of the UK industry. There is always more to be done, but much has been achieved and there are some really exciting innovations in the pipeline.”

Glasgow hotel deploys luxury sustainables to cut plastic waste

An aparthotel targeting the sustainable travel market has implemented a zero waste policy on single use plastic from its bathroom products and milk offering for guests during their stay.

Located in St Vincent Place, Native Glasgow is delivering products from local independent companies in reusable packaging as part of its "Reuse, Reduce, Recycle" programme.

Joanne Lockwood: D&I must go hand-in-hand for success​

Opinion: Time and again I am asked for all of the answers and to solve all the challenges facing organisations – that is, how to build and maintain a culture, and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce.

There is no magic bullet, no simple off-the-peg solution. It require some rolling up of the sleeves and hard work over a sustained period. Senior leadership and board members need to track this, just like any other metric in their business.

