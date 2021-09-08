By Karen Peattie

GLOBAL aviation logistics specialist Menzies Aviation has ramped up its commitment to carbon neutrality by joining the United Nations Global Compact and the Science Based Targets initiative ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

As a signatory to the UN Global Compact, Edinburgh-based Menzies has committed to aligning strategies and operations with 10 universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and pledged to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier this year, Menzies set out its environment, safety, people, legal and ethical ambitions in its sustainability strategy to ensure the business “operates and grows responsibly and sustainably”. The ambitions include building a diverse and balanced workforce and leadership team, and adopting the highest ethical business and governance standards where it operates.

It is also aiming to make 100 per cent of its operations carbon neutral by 2033, when John Menzies marks its 200th anniversary.

John Geddes, the firm’s corporate affairs director and group company secretary, said the company was making “good progress in evolving how we operate and grow our business sustainably to uphold our responsibilities to people and the planet”, noting: “We are at the start of our journey. However, these initiatives demonstrate our commitment to embedding sustainability in all aspects of our business, to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and create a fairer future.”

Menzies will report its progress to the UN across the 10 universal principles annually. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.