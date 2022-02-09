PURPOSE-driven beermaker Brewgooder has hailed a new double link-up with two Scottish craft brewers as demand for its beers surges.

The Glasgow-based social enterprise said the new contracts with Fierce Brewing and Williams Brothers will help it fulfil an order book of more than £5 million annually by 2024.

Brewgooder said its “fully-distributed” brewing model maximises production capacity while minimising its carbon footprint, and it has struck deals which will see the firm introduce at least six new beers and pack formats to customers UK-wide, including via the Co-op, Asda and hospitality giant Mitchells & Butlers.

The deals come as both Alloa-based Williams Bros and Aberdeen firm Fierce Brewing announce major investment into improving their brewing facilities.

Williams Brothers invested a six-figure sum into new equipment capable of canning up to 16,000 beers per hour on top of enhanced multi-packing feature, while Fierce is moving into a new facility that will see the brewery double capacity over the next 12 months.

Brewgooder said is maintaining its commitment to sustainable brewing through the partnerships, with Fierce installing PV panels to help power its facility, and recycling grain by sending it to farmers for feed. The contracts do not impact its relationship with BrewDog which brews its Lager.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: “The Brewgooder message is spreading farther and wider, and we are now firmly established as the foremost purpose-led brewer in a category where consumers are increasingly demanding purpose from brands.

"Consequently, we’ve seen demand for our beers surge in the past 18 months and that is set to accelerate in 2022 and 2023. We have developed a range of new, accessible, and uncompromising beers in-house for 2022 to continue that momentum.

"Our ‘distributed’ brewing model allows us to put these recipes to work with the very best brewers in the country while keeping environmental sustainability front and centre.

“Both Williams Bros and Fierce are best-in-class partners who we truly admire because they make quality craft beer."

Scott Williams, founder of Williams Bros, said: “It’s a lovely opportunity to widen distribution and awareness of our brewing capabilities with the added glow of helping the guys help others.”

Dave Grant, founder of Fierce, said: “We’re incredibly excited to team up with the amazing team at Brewgooder and play a part in helping them continue their outstanding work to empower communities and make clean water accessible for everyone around the world.”