The Scottish Retail Consortium is calling for a firm timeline on the removal of regulations – including requirements to wear masks – in shops as part of today’s refreshed “Covid framework” to be unveiled at Holyrood.
Noting that the country’s retailers have missed out on £5.8 billion of sales during the past two years, SRC director David Lonsdale also said the time is now right for a more “concerted” and “upbeat message” from political leaders to encourage people back into city centres. The rescinding of all remaining restrictions is an opportunity to “breathe life” back into these areas that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic.
Despite the easing of many requirements, the SRC says up to 50 mitigations and measures introduced along with the first work-from-home mandate remain legally enforceable in Scotland. The SRC highlighted the need for clarity on the future of mandatory face coverings in shops, which has ended in Northern Ireland and England and is due to end in Wales next month.
“As we move towards a new phase in dealing with Covid, the SRC is looking for a timeframe for ending the remaining restrictions that shops must follow, including such things as the installing of Perspex screens, maintaining physical distancing in queuing and floor markings,” Mr Lonsdale said.
“Many shops are still trying to find their feet after 23 months of complying with Covid restrictions with an inevitable impact on shopper footfall and sales, and would welcome early visibility over plans to remove these final curbs.”
