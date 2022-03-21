CALLS to delay the increase in national insurance contributions for employers and employees have come from entrepreneurs Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement on Wednesday.

Ayrshire businessman Sir Tom reiterated his call to delay the increase announced by Boris Johnson last autumn, due to come into effect next month, given the spiralling cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.

“What I am looking for is a delay in national insurance contributions for both employees and employers because there are shocks coming with increased energy prices, both domestic and commercial,” he said.

“I would like the Chancellor to cut fuel duty as well,” he continued. “France, Germany, Ireland, Holland – they have all either cut their fuel duty or are planning to cut it.”

Sir Tom suggested that “things are not as bad as perhaps we would believe from the headlines”, noting: “Borrowing was forecast to be £183 billion and it is only going to be £160bn. The Chancellor is getting the windfall VAT tax from the price of fuel.

Lord Willie said his wish was for the Chancellor to “use some of that windfall tax to offset, to help the ordinary man and woman with their fuel bills”, adding: “We must work with people because if we don’t there could be hundreds of thousands of people who can’t pay their bills – I hope the Chancellor takes that on board.”

Discussing the temporary reduced VAT rate for the hospitality industry which is due to revert back to 20 per cent from its current 12.5% level on April 1, Sir Tom said: “I don’t envy the Chancellor as everybody is at his door with a begging bowl.

“Would I rather see VAT go up for hospitality or national insurance not go up for employees and employers? I would go for national insurance.”

However, Lord Haughey suggested that it was “too soon to put VAT back up to 20%” and pointed to a gradual increase as a better option for the hospitality sector if it has “any chance to pay back loans they got from the Government during Covid”.