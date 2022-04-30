WHISKY giant Chivas Brothers is investing £88 million in two single malt distilleries on Speyside as it ramps up production capacity to meet growing global demand.

Chivas Brothers said the investment at the Aberlour and Miltonduff distilleries will fund “significant production capacity expansions” and support efforts to reduce emissions associated with the production process.

The company said the investment is further confirmation of its commitment to Scotland and a testament to the growing global demand for Scotch whisky. This has seen exports increase across all regions.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and chief executive of Chivas Brothers, said Scotch has demonstrated its resilience as a category over the past few challenging years and opened new avenues for growth for the firm, which is owned by France’s Pernod Ricard.

“This expansion will allow us to increase our volume to capitalise on the increased demand and interest in Scotch, but also supports our drive to reduce emissions,” said Mr Gourgues.

He added: “We’re once again betting big on the future of Scotch so we can bring in new consumers to the category and continue to shape a sustainable future of whisky.”

Chivas Brothers has been pleased with sales of the malt produced at the Aberlour distillery Image: Chivas Brothers

Chivas Brothers plans to double production capacity at Aberlour. It cited the accelerating global demand for the “cult favourite Scotch which continues to be the best-selling single malt whisky in France and has made significant gains across Asia”. The visitor centre at Aberlour will be upgraded.

The company will build a new distillery at Miltonduff next to the existing one. It describes Miltonduff single malt as a foundation of the key Ballantine’s blends and an important component of other blended whiskies.

Chivas Brothers will install new bio plants at both sites and vapour compression technology, which it said enables a major recovery of the energy used in the distillation process.

The Mechanical Vapour Recompression technology will be used to capture vapour produced in the process so that it can be sent back to heat the stills concerned.

Both sites are expected to be operating at full production capacity by mid-2025.

A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “This significant investment into Aberlour and Miltonduff will have a positive impact on job creation in the region. We expect to share more details on this at a later date, once more production modelling has been completed.”

Some 24 people are employed at the distilleries.