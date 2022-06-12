AN Italian restaurant with a "great reputation" built up by owner Angelo Palazzo over 30 years has been sold.
The sale of La Piazza in Carluke was handled by business property adviser Christie & Co, which said the business has been sold for an undisclosed price to Taal Restaurant Ltd.
Fife buffalo mozzarella clinches breakthrough supermarket deal
A SCOTTISH buffalo mozzarella maker has secured its first multiple listing with a major grocer as it outlined his ambition for locally made product to compete with Italian imports of the cheese.
The breakthrough deal for The Buffalo Farm in Fife means its product is now on sale in more than 100 Aldi stores in Scotland. It comes after founder Steve Mitchell, a sixth generation farmer, raised £850,000 through crowdfunding investment to launch the market last year.
138-year-old inn for sale at offers over £2.5m
A FAMILY-OWNED luxury inn that has been trading since 1884 has come to market.
Agent Smith & Clough said the Inn on Loch Lomond is “full of character and furnished to the highest standard”. The agent added it is an “extremely rare opportunity to acquire a business on Loch Lomond".
Scottish EDGE winners share £1.5m
EDINBURGH biotech start-up Lentitek has scooped one of the biggest prizes in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE Awards, which over the last eight years has doled out approximately £20 million to more than 500 early-stage businesses deemed to have high growth potential.
Lentitek, which provides a next-generation cancer therapy treatment called CAR-T, received a total of £100,000 in the category sponsored by Glasgow's Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC).
