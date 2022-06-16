By Karen Peattie
A RURAL enterprise support organisation has warned that there are “very specific challenges for rural and island businesses which may not be fully recognised” despite efforts to support them, pointing to increased transportation costs, digital connectivity issues, and access to talent.
Jackie Brierton, the chief executive of GrowBiz, a specialist community-based organisation founded in Perthshire to support rural enterprises, expressed concerns about “missed opportunities to make the most of the rural economy’s potential to strengthen Scotland’s economic future”.
A member of the Scottish Government’s Advisory Council which contributed to the recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, Ms Brierton said: “Despite entrepreneurship being at the heart of the strategy, it remains the case that there are very specific challenges for rural and island businesses which may not be fully recognised.
“Increased transportation costs, continuing digital connectivity issues, and access to talent are just some of the business growth obstacles which are magnified in remote or less-populated regions of Scotland.
“These are being exacerbated by the current energy and cost-of-living increases, which are disproportionately impacting rural areas.”
Noting that rural enterprises will play a key role in ensuring that the vision of the Scottish Government’s strategy is fulfilled, she added: “All of the actions highlighted in the national strategy will therefore need to be ‘rural-proofed’ to ensure the rural and island contribution is fully realised and valued – and that the innovation and creativity that abounds in rural Scotland is captured for the benefit of all.”
Ms Brierton also alluded to “connecting and collaborating” as key to a healthy rural economy. “If we are to realise the immense potential of our rural and island businesses, we need to recognise and address the business growth obstacles faced by these communities,” she said, pointing out that the value of Scotland’s rural economy is in the region of £40 billion, comparable to Glasgow and Edinburgh and representing about 30 per cent the nation’s overall economy.
She also noted that perceptions of the rural economy are often still steeped in tradition and associated with sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing. “The reality is a very diverse and creative network of new industries, often driven by digital connectivity and greater numbers of young people and immigrants who want to stay in rural areas,” Ms Brierton added.
GrowBiz, a registered charity, provides free support to a diverse range of micro-businesses and social enterprises, with specific projects taking place in the Cairngorms National Park area and Perth and Kinross. It also works with small rural businesses in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Shetland and other parts of Scotland.
In the past five years alone, it has worked with more than 2,000 enterprises and supported at least 10 rural business start-ups every single month in sectors including business services, agritourism, creative services, food and drink, health and wellbeing, and land-based businesses.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here